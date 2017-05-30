Wires  >  AP Entertainment

CBS Entertainment boss Geller exiting that job

Posted 2:06pm on Tuesday, May. 30, 2017

NEW YORK CBS says its entertainment president, Glenn Geller, is stepping down from that position. The company also said it's in discussions with him for a production deal with CBS Television Studios.

Tuesday's announcement comes two months after he suffered a mild heart attack.

Geller, who has been with CBS since 2001, was named entertainment president in September 2015. In that role, he led the network's entertainment programming and creative affairs for prime time, daytime and late night, as well as program development.

