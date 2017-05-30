Wires  >  AP Music

Coroner: Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder died of overdose

By TAMARA LUSH

Associated Press

Posted 1:31pm on Tuesday, May. 30, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. A Florida medical examiner says Paul O'Neill, who founded the progressive metal band Trans-Siberian Orchestra, died from an accidental drug overdose.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner in Tampa wrote in an autopsy report dated May 25 that O'Neill had methadone, codeine, diazepam and an antihistamine in his system when he died April 5 in Tampa. The county released the report on Tuesday.

The cause of death for the 61-year-old was intoxication. The manner of death was drug abuse.

O'Neill was found dead in his hotel room by hotel staff at a Tampa Embassy Suites.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is well-known for its spectacular holiday concerts filled with theatrics, lasers and pyrotechnics.



