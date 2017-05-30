Wires  >  AP Entertainment

The next book by Matt de la Pena is a 'Love' story.

Posted 1:11pm on Tuesday, May. 30, 2017

NEW YORK The next book by prize-winning children's author Matt de la Pena is a "Love" story.

De la Pena and illustrator Loren Long are collaborating on a picture book called "Love," Penguin Young Readers told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The book is scheduled for Jan. 16.

The publisher is calling the book a "heartfelt celebration" of love and how "it connects us all." The author said in a statement that such a story was especially important in this "divisive time."

De la Pena won the John Newbery Medal, one of the highest honors in children's publishing, for his 2015 release, "Last Stop on Market Street." His other books include "The Hunted," "The Living" and "I Will Save You."



