This is Prophets and Outlaws’ house. We just live in it.

When Prophets and Outlaws comes to town Friday, they’ll likely end their set at Magnolia Motor Lounge with “Get Out of My House,” and why not?
Lead singer Matt Boggs’ retelling of guitarist Steven Guckenhemer’s fictitious break-up tale is guaranteed to be a heck of a lot more fun than any fight you’ve ever had with a significant other, and the emphatic refrain, “Get outta my house!” makes it one of those great notice-serving songs, confirming that, yes, after this one, it’s time to get out and get on.
Guckenheimer actually wrote the song when he was 16 and kept it in his back pocket until it made the band’s third EP, “Wolf Howl.” If there is one track on that release that embodies that title, it’s “Get Out of My House.”
It’s fun and, as fertile ground for live solos, it’s loud, but it’s also one of the more unapologetic rock ‘n’ roll tracks from the Texas Soul group based in Dallas.
“I wrote it as a lighthearted song in about 20 minutes,” Guckenheimer said. “The band really helped transform the song into what it is today. We bring a lot of energy to this song, and it’s really fun to play live. Having horns at [Larry Joe Taylor’s Music Festival, where this week’s video was recorded], made this song feel even more alive.”
If you dig what you’ve seen from our video series on Prophets and Outlaws, our DFW.com house band, be sure to check out their Youtube channel for past videos, or get tickets to Friday’s show.