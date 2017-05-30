Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Ex NFL star Tiki Barber to help lead NYC Israel Parade

NEW YORK Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber will be an honorary grand marshal of the Celebrate Israel Parade in Manhattan on Sunday.

Barber says in a statement Tuesday that Israel "holds a very special place" in his heart.

In 2005, Barber went to Israel as the guest of then Vice Premier Shimon Peres, whom he'd met at a New York restaurant. The NFL veteran joined efforts of the Peres Peace Center to promote peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

The player-turned-analyst made his second visit in March. Barber was a guest of the Israel Tourism Ministry and ran in the Jerusalem Marathon.



