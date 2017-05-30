Golf Glance

PGA TOUR
MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
Site: Dublin, Ohio.
Course: Muirfield Village GC. Yardage: 7,392. Par: 72.
Purse: $8.7 million (First prize: $1,566,000)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).
Defending champion: William McGirt.
Last week: Kevin Kisner won the Dean & DeLuca Invitational at Colonial.
FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.
Notes: Rory McIlroy decided to pull out to give his rib injury another week of rest ahead of the U.S. Open. ... The last three tournaments were decided in a playoff. The Memorial had four playoffs in the previous 38 years. ... Tiger Woods is the only player to win back to back at the Memorial in 2000-01. ... Muirfield Village, designed by Jack Nicklaus, is the only course to host the Ryder Cup (1987), Solheim Cup (1998) and Presidents Cup (2013). ... The Memorial honoree this year is Greg Norman, who won the tournament in 1990 and 1995 and was runner-up in 1997 and 1994. ... The last three winners earned their first PGA Tour victory at the Memorial — William McGirt, David Lingmerth and Hideki Matsuyama. ... Bubba Watson has not finished in the top 10 in stroke play on the PGA Tour since the Tour Championship last September. He comes into the Memorial at No. 124 in the FedEx Cup and at No. 32 in the Presidents Cup standings. ... With his runner-up finish at Colonial, Jon Rahm became the fifth player to reach the top 10 (No. 9) in the world ranking before turning 23. The others were Sergio Garcia, McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Woods. ... Henrik Stenson is not playing Muirfield Village because the Nordea Masters in Sweden again is opposite the Memorial.
Next week: FedEx St. Jude Classic.
Online: www.pgatour.com
---
LPGA TOUR
SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC
Site: Galloway, N.J.
Course: Stockton Seaview Hotel & GC (Bay Course). Yardage: 6,177. Par: 71.
Purse: $1.5 million (First prize: $225,000).
Television: Friday, noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Anna Nordqvist.
Last week: Shanshan Feng won the LPGA Volvik Championship.
LPGA money leader: So Yeon Ryu.
Notes: The ShopRite LPGA Classic is one of just three 54-hole events on the LPGA Tour schedule. ... Anna Nordqvist has won the last two years and will try to join fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam as the only three-time winner. ... So Yeon Ryu ended her streak of 11 consecutive LPGA Tour finishes in the top 10 last week at the LPGA Volvik when she tied for 56th. Ryu is in the field and will have a fourth straight chance to replace Lydia Ko at No. 1 in the world. ... Ko and Ariya Jutanugarn are not playing. ... The LPGA Tour has not had a multiple winner in its 12 tournaments this year, the second-longest streak to start a season. There was not a multiple winner in 1991 until the 16th event of the year. ... South Korea has produced six winners this year. The United States is next with three winners, while Japan, Sweden and China have one each. ... Sharmila Nicollet won a fan Twitter poll to earn the final sponsor exemption. She won by 9 percentage points over Blair O'Neal.
Next week: Manulife LPGA Classic.
Online: www.lpga.com
---
EUROPEAN TOUR
NORDEA MASTERS
Site: Loddekopinge, Sweden.
Course: Barseback Golf & CC.
Purse: 1.5 million euros.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-7 a.m., 9 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Matt Fitzpatrick.
Last week: Alex Noren won the BMW PGA Championship.
Race to Dubai leader: Sergio Garcia.
Notes: British Open champion Henrik Stenson and BMW PGA champion Alex Noren are playing their home event, giving the Nordea Masters two players from the top 10 in the world. ... Noren is a two-time winner of the Nordea Masters. ... Stenson became an honorary member of Barseback in 2007. ... This is the 10th time Barseback has hosted the tournament, and the first since 2009. The courses also hosted the Solheim Cup in 2003. ... The tournament dates to 1991 when Colin Montgomerie defeated Seve Ballesteros by one shot. ... Four major champions are among the winners of the Nordea Masters — Nick Faldo, Vijay Singh, Graeme McDowell and Adam Scott. ... Stenson will try to become the sixth Swedish winner in the history of the event. The others were Noren, Jesper Parnevik, Richard S. Johnson, Peter Hanson and Joakim Haeggman.
Next week: Lyoness Open.
Online: www.europeantour.com
---
WEB.COM TOUR
REX HOSPITAL OPEN
Site: Raleigh, N.C.
Course: TPC Wakefield Plantation. Yardage: 7,257. Par: 71.
Purse: $650,000 (First prize: $117,000).
Television: None.
Defending champion: Trey Mullinax.
Last tournament: Stephan Jaeger won the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
Money leader: Andrew Putnam.
Next week: Rust-Oleum Championship.
Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom
---
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Last week: Bernhard Langer won the Senior PGA Championship.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.
Next week: Principal Charity Classic.
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
---
OTHER TOURS
MEN
NCAA: Division I Men's Championship, Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Ill. Defending champion: Oregon. Online: http://www.ncaa.com/sports/golf-men/d1
Japan Golf Tour: JGT Championship Mori Building Cup, Shishido Hills CC, Ibaraki, Japan. Defending champion: Yosuke Tsukada. Online: www.jgto.org
Sunshine Tour: Mopani Redpath Zambia Open, Nkana Golf Club, Kitwe, Zambia. Defending champion: Jaco Ahlers. Online: www.sunshinetour.com
Mackenzie Tour Canada: Freedom 55 Financial Open, Point Grey G&CC, Vancouver, British Columbia. Defending champion: Dan McCarthy. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada
PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Quito Open, Quito Tennis & Golf Club, Quito, Ecuador. Defending champion: Nate Lashley. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en
Korean PGA: Kolon Korean Open, Woojeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea. Defending champion: Kyounghoon Lee. Online: www.eng.kgt.co.kr
Challenge Tour: Swiss Challenge, Golf Sempachersee, Lucerne, Switzerland. Defending champion: Alexander Knappe. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour
WOMEN
Symetra Tour: Fucillo Kia Classic of NY, Capital Hills of Albany, Albany, N.Y. Defending champion: Jackie Stoelting. Online: www.symetratour.com
Korean LPGA: Lotte Cantata Ladies Open, Sky Hill Jeju CC, Jeju Island, South Korea. Defending champion: Seong-weon Park. Online: www.klpga.co.kr
Japan LPGA: Yonex Ladies Golf Tournament, Yonex CC, Niigata, Japan. Defending champion: Porani Chutichai. www.lpga.or.jp