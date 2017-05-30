Straight outta Reykjavík: Four acts from Iceland you need to know

Iceland is a country that, musically at least, punches well above its modest weight.
The nation of just more than 336,000 chilly souls, fewer than in Arlington, supports three major music festivals — Iceland Airwaves, Secret Solstice, the Reykjavik Jazz Festival — that attract American and international performers and concertgoers.
But it’s not just about offering a showcase for foreigners. The country has a rich and varied homegrown music scene that goes well beyond its most well-known musical export, Björk. Folk-pop Of Monsters and Men stormed up the charts around the world with the song “Little Talks” in 2012. More recently, blues-pop Kaleo followed them up the American rock charts with the tracks “Way Down We Go” and “All the Pretty Girls.” In Europe, electronic/dance music GusGus has a strong following, as does classical/rock composer Ólafur Arnalds, who has been making waves with his music/art projects like “The Chopin Project” and “Island Songs.”
Last month, post-rock pioneers Sigur Rós collaborated with the Los Angeles Philharmonic as part of L.A.’s Reykjavik Festival, a celebration of Icelandic music that concludes this weekend. The band has even appeared in an episode of “Game of Thrones,” which is partially shot in Iceland.
Contrary to stereotype, there’s even Icelandic hip-hop, R&B and dance music, like Aron Can, Úlfur Úlfur (Wolf Wolf), and the late, lamented band Retro Stefson.
Now, four Icelandic acts are touring the U.S., and each has a stop in Texas, beginning with Sigur Rós on June 7 at The Bomb Factory in Dallas and continuing with Kaleo, Ásgeir, and Low Roar through the summer and early fall. (Björk, who also just played with the LA Phil, is also returning to the States this summer but only has an L.A. date at the FYF Festival scheduled so far.) We caught up with them to see just what they’re putting in the water over there, besides ice, of course.
Sigur Rós
For North Texans who haven’t seen Sigur Rós for several years — perhaps since they played Fort Worth’s Bass Hall in 2006 or Grand Prairie’s Verizon Amphitheatre in 2013 — the band that arrives at The Bomb Factory will be different.
Now down to a trio of singer/guitarist/keyboardist Jonsi, bassist Georg Hólm, and drummer Orri Páll Dyrason, the group — known for lush and dreamy atmospherics — ditched brass and strings and is getting back to basics. “The band is the three of us,” said Hólm in a phone interview from a tour stop in Boston, referring to the band’s formation in 1994. “We didn’t want to go on the road and do the same thing again. We want to do something new, something exciting. How do we do that?”
Oddly, Sigur Rós went in the opposite direction recently in Los Angeles when playing with the Los Angeles Philharmonic as part of the Reykjavik Festival. “It was fantastic,” Hólm said. “We don’t very often play with big orchestras. ... It’s always a bit scary when you’re playing with 40 people or something. ...We said this was either going to be great or a horrible mistake.”
With their cinematic soundscapes topped by Jonsi’s keening, elfin vocals often singing in either Icelandic or a made-up language called Hopelandic, Sigur Rós would seem to be the poster boys for the Icelandic sound, a style that fits the country’s bleakly beautiful, Nordic vistas. But Hólm’s not sure there is such a thing as an “Icelandic sound.”
“When we found our sound in creating this music, at least in Iceland, there was no one else sounding like us,” Hólm said. “I’m not sure what the Icelandic sound is but, if it sounds like us and you called Sigur Rós ‘the sound of Iceland,’ I would be very proud of that.”
But he admits that while the members of Sigur Rós now live all over the world — Jonsi spends half his time in Los Angeles, Dyrason lives in London, Hólm is back in Reykjavik after residing in England and Spain — they are deeply influenced by having grown up in Iceland.
“I think we probably wouldn’t be making the same sound as we make if we would have grown up somewhere else,” he said. “I guess we wouldn’t be the same people, where you grow up does change you.”
Kaleo
If you think that Icelandic bands all veer toward the avant-garde or esoteric like Björk or Sigur Rós, Kaleo will disabuse you of that notion. Though its members occasionally sing in Icelandic, Kaleo made it on to American radio ( and TV show soundtracks) with the English-language and decidedly American-sounding folk-pop of “All the Pretty Girls” and the bluesy “Way Down We Go.”
In fact, these guys — singer J.J. Julius Son, guitarist Rubin Pollock, bassist Daniel Kristjansson, and drummer David Antonsson — have left Iceland to settle in the U.S., first in Austin and now Nashville.
This isn’t a huge surprise as Kaleo Julius Son (real name: Jökull Júlíusson) has long been in love with American blues. “I like the history that [the blues] has and it’s nice to have that connection,” he said in a phone interview of living in the U.S.
Julius Son says he was a bit of an outlier among his friends growing up. “I was digging a little deeper into the blues than other people,” he said. “I’m very interested in it and the history and everything. ... The blues is something that grabs a hold of you and never leaves.”
The band first gained attention in 2012 with an appearance at the Iceland Airwaves Music Festival. In 2014, “All the Pretty Girls” became a streaming hit, promptly snaring the attention of Atlantic Records, which signed them. Ultimately, the group moved to the States. Last year, Kaleo released the album “A/B” and it’s currently on tour with a North Texas stop at the South Side Ballroom in Dallas on Sept. 27.
Of his time in Austin, Julius Son said he liked it but “we lived a little bit outside the city so maybe didn’t get to know Austin as much as I’d like. But we’ve also been touring constantly since we moved to the U.S., so you never really get much time in the same place.”
Now, they’re in Nashville to be closer to the recording studios and the music business there.
Ultimately, Julius Son says that where he’s from doesn’t matter that much. “It doesn’t really matter where you’re from or who you are. Music is music and I connect to that on a higher level than the country I’m from,” he explained. “Blues has always been a part of me and my songwriting. Yeah, I happen to be from Iceland but it doesn’t really make a difference.”
Ásgeir
Quick, name the performer with the all-time bestselling album by a domestic artist in Iceland.
Sigur Rós, Björk, or her old band, The Sugarcubes, would be good guesses but they would be wrong. That honor actually belongs to Ásgeir Trausti Einarsson — just Ásgeir for short — a singer-songwriter whose 2012 debut album, with an Icelandic title that translates into the grimly poetic “Glory in the Silence of Death,” is said to have been bought by 1 in 10 Icelanders. Just imagine 30 million Americans buying one album.
With that in mind, what you do for an encore? In Ásgeir’s case, he re-recorded the album for the global English-language market — where it bears the more prosaic title “In the Silence” — and ultimately linked with Sony for a second album, “Afterglow,” which just came out in the U.S. last month. A blend of a vivid imagery (his septuagenarian father and poet Einar George Einarsson provided many of the lyrics on the first album) and often bracing pop and rock topped by crystalline vocals and lightly accented English, Ásgeir — who grew up in the small town of Laugarbakki — summons up visions of his craggy, windswept homeland but does it within the structures of deeply melodic songs like “Torrent” and “Head in the Snow.”
“I kind of want my lyrics to be kind of mysterious, not like storytelling lyrics,” said Ásgeir in a phone interview. “It’s more atmospheric, like it’s its own part of the music, a sound or a color. I don’t know if it’s because of the environment I grew up in but that might have something to do with it.”
The new album is a departure from the first in that it was recorded in English and features more moody, electronic touches as can be heard on the woozy, glitchy Prince-meets-Radiohead mashup “Unbound,” as well as the title track. “I needed to do something more with the sound to feel excited about it and, as well, I was just kind of evolving musically,” he explained.
Ásgeir now tours the world — he comes to Texas to play the Austin City Limits festival in October — and has his sights set far beyond Iceland. Though he’s thinking of recording more Icelandic-language music this year or next, he concedes that some of those Icelandic fans who originally made him a bestseller might be dismayed that he’s recorded the new album in English.
“Icelandic people always love to hear music sung in Icelandic. I think that’s a big reason why [the first album] got so successful back home in the beginning,” he said. “There are some disappointed fans; it’s a different sounding album and it’s all in English. It’s probably not what everyone was expecting .”
Still, he continues to live in Reykjavik and has no plans to move to the U.S. or elsewhere. “I have everything around me that I need,” he said. “I haven’t thought much about moving. I feel like I don’t need to.”
Low Roar
Ryan Karazija operates under a variation of the motto that’s often applied to Texas: The Californian wasn’t born in Iceland but he got there as fast as he could. He moved from the Bay Area to Reykjavik after marrying an Icelandic woman, leaving behind his old band, Audrye Sessions, and coming up with a new persona, Low Roar.
He traded in a more rock sound for something more ethereal and haunting. Over the course of three albums — “Low Roar,” “0,” and the new “Once in a Long, Long While” — he weaves together a tapestry of sounds reminiscent of Radiohead, Bon Iver and Sigur Rós with touches of electronic ambiance thrown in. Tracks such as “ Tonight, Tonight, Tonight,” “Dreamer,” “Nobody Loves Me Like You” and “Bones” bear some of the brooding austerity of an Icelandic winter, despite Karazija’s sunny Golden State roots.
“[Iceland] is just a completely different thing but it was really healthy for me and something I needed in my life,” he said by phone a few days before a show at Sons of Hermann Hall in Dallas last month. “I was just drying up in the Bay Area and California. I was familiar with everything and knew everybody and that kind of kept me afloat. What I was doing was treading water.”
He was inspired by the creative intensity of the Icelandic scene. “The winters in Iceland are dark so people have their creative moments during these periods when they are staying inside a bit,” he said. “I experienced that when I was writing the first album. ... Everybody is doing something. Everybody is in school, or making music, or writing a book. If you’re not doing anything, you feel like that guy who’s not doing anything.”
Karazija, who’s returning to the U.S. for shows in September, concedes that living in Iceland can be claustrophobic.
“Everybody knows what you did the night before, before you even step out of the house,” he said. “But because of that, I think people are very forgiving and accepting of things because you are stuck in this tiny, little place. ... Everybody at some point is going to date your ex and you’re going to know that person and you’re going to be friends. You have to get over that kind of stuff. It’s a different mentality and I’ve learned a lot from being there.”
