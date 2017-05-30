Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Concussion expert speaking at Marshall University

Posted 2:51am on Tuesday, May. 30, 2017

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. A concussion expert featured in a 2015 movie will speak on brain injury next week at Marshall University.

Neurosurgeon Julian E. Bailes, who was portrayed by actor Alec Baldwin in the film "Concussion," will present a program on understanding and preventing brain injury in sports.

The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine is hosting the event presented by Marshall Sports Medicine Institute.

Also speaking will be local physician Andy Gilliland, who will provide information on regional programs.

The event is at 7 p.m. June 9. Tickets are $50. For information, call (304) 691-1701.



