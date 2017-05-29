Reckless Kelly, ’70s hitmakers Orleans to play Arlington fest

ARLINGTON Any press release that begins “music will drown out the sounds of construction” knows how to get to the heart of all us music-lovers and traffic-haters out there (even if the construction isn’t totally about traffic), so the release for the Downtown Arlington Center Stage Music Festival got our attention pretty quickly.
The free festival, scheduled for June 9-11, will take place at seven venues and will feature a mix of country, classic pop and offbeat classical music. But Levitt Pavilion Arlington will be home to the main stage.
Americana band Reckless Kelly will kick things off at 8:30 p.m. June 9 at Levitt Pavilion. The Austin-based (but Idaho-founded, although they got to Texas as soon as they could) band’s 2013 album “Long Night Moon” won a Grammy for Best Recording Package, and their 2016 release “Sunset Motel” was nominated in the same category. But it’s not just about the looks: The music is a good part of the package as well, and they have more than 20 years under their belts as top Americana artists.
And you never know what kind of cover they’ll spring on you: On YouTube, there are clips of their takes on Richard Thompson’s “1952 Vincent Black Lightning,” Dire Straits’ “Romeo & Juliet” and “Purple Rain,” the last from a performance at Gruene Hall shortly after Prince’s death last year.
Singer-songwriter Bri Bagwell, a New Mexico transplant who cut her performing teeth in Austin while she was a student at the University of Texas (and who just played Fort Worth’s Landmark Bar and Kitchen), will open for Reckless Kelly, starting at 7 p.m. June 9.
On June 10, Orleans, which scored a couple of Top 10 hits with 1975’s “Dance With Me” and 1976’s “Still the One” (which gained additional exposure when ABC used a variation on the song — although not Orleans’ version of it — for a series of promos back in the day), will perform at Levitt. It will also be a rare chance to see a former U.S. congressman rock out: According to the band’s website, co-founder John Hall is back with the group after a 2007-’10 stint as a Democratic representative from New York. Another co-founder, Lance Hoppen, is also on board, along with his youngest brother, Lane (another Hoppen brother, original member Larry Hoppen, died in 2012; the fourth original member, drummer Wells Kelly, died in 1984).
The Gibbonses — Dallas-based, married Americana/southern soul duo Jackie Pock and Brandon Gibbons — will open for Orleans at 7 p.m.; they also have a gig at 11 a.m. Saturday at Plaza Palooza in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square Plaza. Like the Arlington show, the Fort Worth one is free; both are departures from the numerous house concerts they’re playing on a current tour.
On June 11, Black Violin — violinist Kev Marcus and violist Wil Baptiste, along with drummer Jermaine McQueen and DJ Dwayne Dayal — return to Levitt with their meshing of classical music and hip-hop (their Facebook page says their influences range “from Shostakovich and Bach to Nas and Jay-Z”). The group recently played Casa Mañana in Fort Worth; “Their collective efforts ... demonstrated a fresh and open approach to music that blends old genres with current forms to fabulous effect,” wrote Star-Telegram reviewer Punch Shaw, whose only complaint about that show was that it could have been longer.
Opening for Black Violin will be Arlington’s own Dylan Chambers, a graduate of Martin High (which also brought you the founders of Pentatonix, among others) whose Facebook page says he has “shared the stage with artists such as Gavin DeGraw, Nicole Scherzinger, Tori Kelly, R5, JoJo [and] Ryan Cabrera,” and has been playing guitar and singing backup for Mark Ballas, one of the professional dancers on “Dancing With the Stars.” Chambers goes on at 7; Black Violin at 8:30.
According to the release, “Downtown restaurants and businesses will participate in the annual festival by hosting live music before the headliners and after.” Division Brewing, Grease Monkey, J. Gilligan's, J.R. Bentley's, Legal Draft Beer Co. and On Tap will be among the participating businesses. Artists and schedules are being finalized, but performance schedules will be on the Levitt Pavilion Arlington website.