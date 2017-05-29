A southbound stop for breakfast all day at Our Place in Burleson

BURLESON If you really want breakfast at lunchtime, forget fast-food McMuffins.
What you want is Our Place, the breakfast emporium deluxe that has become a Texas landmark on Interstate 35W.
Our Place opened more than 30 years ago as a charming home-cooking cafe. Then the Arslanovski family moved up to a larger location, expanded the menu and launched a second location in Mansfield.
Fort Worth and Arlington are known statewide as good breakfast stops, particularly at the Ol’ South Pancake House off Interstate 30 or Oldwest Cafe off Interstate 20.
But if you’re driving north or south, Our Place is a primary stop to fill up on steak and eggs; three-egg omelets; pumpkin, multigrain or graham-cracker-chocolate “S’mores pancakes”; or waffles shaped like Texas.
Benji Arslanovski said Our Place has always served breakfast all day: “A lot of people want breakfast after 11.”
No wonder, with platters like a sampler with eggs, ham, bacon and sausage, or a “Texas flag” waffle topped with strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream to make it red, white and blue.
Our Place’s breakfast menu covers three pages — homemade corned beef hash, anyone? Or a grilled salmon fillet with eggs? — and also includes a “smaller appetites” menu served to all ages for about $4-$5. (A short order of the signature cinnamon-roll French toast is about $7.)
Our Place also serves plate lunches, and gained a moment of national fame last year when a customer threatened to sue the Mansfield location because the restaurant had run out of the complementary soup that comes with lunch.
The customer did not pursue the complaint, Arslanovski said.
“It actually helped business,” he said — “We get people daily telling us that lawsuit made them want to try us out.”
The Burleson locaton opens at 6 a.m. daily for breakfast and lunch only; 950 N. Burleson Blvd., 817-426-9009, ourplacerestaurants.com.
The Mansfield location opens the same hours at 915 W. Debbie Lane; 817-473-9996.
Pop-up anytime
Dean & DeLuca chef Brian Bistrong proudly welcomed guests at the online specialty food market’s pop-up store at the pro golf tournament in Fort Worth last week, and hinted that Fort Worth might be in line for a smaller Dean & DeLuca retail market after the company opens its Plano store this fall.
The pop-up store was actually stocked with groceries from a Kansas store, including fresh fruit and salads. Golf fans drank a lot of Avoca coffee and tried a new Dean & DeLuca offering: soft-serve ice cream in flavors such as coconut, chocolate or cardamom vanilla.
Dean & DeLuca hopes to do more event catering, Bistrong said. He came from chef Wolfgang Puck’s foodservice company.
The company’s markets have included sandwich delis, but future stores may also have a grab-and-go sandwich selection, he said: “It depends on the market. In some cities, they want to watch it made. In some cities, they can’t wait.”
Breckies is ready
Breckies, a Denton to-go cafe offering breakfast and lunch with delivery, has opened a second location on North Tarrant Parkway in north Fort Worth.
It’s a spinoff from the very successful Seven Mile Cafes in Denton and Keller, known for good breakfasts and lots of fresh, organic or gluten-free choices.
For example, Breckies serves eggs, tacos, burritos, sandwiches and side dishes such as smoked gouda grits.
A “Breckies platter” features eggs, potatoes and either blueberry sausage or applewood-smoked bacon. The vegan version has tofu and vegan chipotle sausage.
The breakfasts are about $9-$14.
Breckies opens daily at 7 a.m. and serves through lunch; 5250 North Tarrant Parkway, 817-770-4170, breckies.com.