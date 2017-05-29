What to see at this year’s Oak Cliff Film Festival

DALLAS The Oak Cliff Film Festival is the region’s most adventurous film festival and that’s showcased again this year in a smartly programmed event beginning June 8. While the local premiere of David Lowery’s much anticipated “A Ghost Story,” starring Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck, is the big draw, there are many lesser-known works deserving attention, too.
Here are eight films to check out:
“A Ghost Story”: Dallas director David Lowery may be moving up in Hollywood with “Pete’s Dragon” and the upcoming “Peter Pan” reboot on his plate but he hasn’t forgotten his indie roots in North Texas. He filmed this supernatural tale in Irving, and the much-talked-about dessert-eating scene — in which Mara scarfs down an entire pie in just a few minutes — features a vegan chocolate-cream sweet treat from Fort Worth’s Spiral Diner. But this film is about more than just local connections. Focusing on a woman dealing with grief after the death of her partner, the film was a hit at Sundance, though those expecting a traditional scary horror film might be disappointed. Lowery will be in attendance. 8 p.m. June 11, The Texas Theatre.
“The Little Hours”: Director Jeff Baena turned out the enjoyable low-budget film “Joshy” last year but he goes for something darker on his latest project with an indie dream cast that includes Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, John C. Reilly, Fred Armisen, Dave Franco, and Kate Micucci. It’s set in the Middle Ages and follows a young servant who escapes from his evil master and thinks he has found refuge in a convent, but he finds that these particular nuns may not be any better than what he fled. 5:30 p.m., June 11, The Texas Theatre.
“Porto”: Gabe Klinger’s film about a young American man falling in love in Europe features one of the last performances from Anton Yelchin (“Green Room,” “Star Trek Into Darkness”), who died last year. What’s also remarkable is that Klinger mixes film stocks and aspect ratios — using Super 8, 16mm and 35mm — to accentuate mood and perspective. Klinger will be in attendance. 9:45 p.m. June 8, The Texas Theatre.
“Person to Person”: North Texas producers Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston — known for their work with David Lowery — produced this ensemble drama set among a group of love- and connection-starved New Yorkers. Michael Cera, Abbi Jacobson, Michaela Watkins and Bene Coopersmith star. Halbrooks and Johnston will be there. 2:15 p.m. June 10, The Texas Theatre.
“Endless Poetry”: The films of Chilean director Alejandro Jodorowsky (“El Topo,” “The Holy Mountain”) are not for everyone. But those who love them, cherish them, and they will be clamoring to see this semiautobiographical film starring two of Jodorowsky’s sons, Brontis and Adan, the latter of whom also composed the score. This is its Texas premiere, and Adan will be in attendance. 7:15 p.m. June 10, The Texas Theatre.
“As I Walk Through the Valley”: There seems to be a surge of interest in the pop culture of Mexican-American youth. There was the documentary “Los Punks: We Are All We Have,” a film revolving around the East L.A. punk-rock scene that showed at last year’s Oak Cliff Film Festival, and a steady stream of news stories about the fascination of young Latino adults with the English singer Morrissey. “As I Walk Through The Valley” gets Texas-specific, looking at the history of rock ’n’ roll in the Rio Grande Valley, from the ‘60s to the present day. 8:45 p.m. June 9, The Wild Detectives bookstore.
“Something Wild”: Jonathan Demme, who died in April, was an exceptionally talented director with a unique eye. One of his best films is this electric 1986 drama-comedy starring Jeff Daniels, Melanie Griffith and a memorable Ray Liotta. As a tribute to Demme, the festival is holding a free outdoor screening. 8:45 p.m. June 10, Better Block.
“Finding Joseph I: The HR from Bad Brains Documentary”: Out of all the bands that came out of the punk scene, Washington, D.C.’s Bad Brains was one of the most unique, partly because the group was all black. The band was led by the enigmatic HR, and director James Lathos tries to get at the man behind the myth. 3:15 p.m. June 11, The Kessler Theater.