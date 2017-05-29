Concert picks: The Polyphonic Spree at House of Blues; ‘Little Village, Big Mountain’ benefit at Lola’s Trailer Park

Encore for Advocacy with The Polyphonic Spree at House of Blues
Dallas singer-songwriter Tim DeLaughter successfully revived his old band Tripping Daisy at the recent Homegrown festival but he hasn’t forgotten his more recent group, the musical crowd known as The Polyphonic Spree. The outfit’s choral pop remains one of the most original sounds to come out of North Texas and it will be front and center at the House of Blues on Saturday evening. However, this isn’t just another Spree show. It’s a benefit called Encore for Advocacy, with proceeds going to Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, a charity that supports children in need. So, come out and enjoy the good sounds and do a good deed. Note that this is a show with an early start: 5 p.m. With Ethan Bortnick.
5 p.m. Saturday. House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar, Dallas. $30-$50.
‘Little Village, Big Mountain’ benefit at Lola’s Trailer Park
Texas filmmaker Melissa Kirkendall was so inspired by what former Fort Worth resident Deborah Ellis Brock is doing in Ecuador — transforming abandoned land in a poor area into a sustainable farm/children’s library and focal point for the local community — that she began making a documentary about her, “Little Village, Big Mountain.” You can help her finish the film as well as the farm itself with this all-day benefit show at Lola’s Trailer Park featuring a string of mostly local acts including Poo Live Crew, Torino Black, SSVTL, Ting Tang Tina, Blynd Birds, Tull Rea, and Jeff Satterly✔.
2 p.m. Saturday. Lola’s Trailer Park, 2736 W. Sixth St., Fort Worth. $10.