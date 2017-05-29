Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Home used by Leeza Gibbons foundation damaged in S. Carolina

The Associated Press

Posted 1:56pm on Monday, May. 29, 2017

COLUMBIA, S.C. A South Carolina home used by Leeza Gibbons' foundation to help people taking care of loved ones with Alzheimer's Disease and other chronic illnesses has been damaged by a severe storm.

Authorities say high winds Sunday uprooted a tree which fell on the Columbia home, damaging several rooms. No one was inside.

The home is owned by Leeza's Care Connection, a foundation created by the South Carolina television personality.

Gibbons says she created the foundation 14 years ago as a promise to her mother made after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

In a Facebook message , Leeza's Care Connection says it will have to suspend operations while repairs are being made, but promised to reopen stronger than ever.



