Springsteen surprises NJ audience at Van Zandt concert

RED BANK, N.J. Rock star Bruce Springsteen surprised concert-goers in New Jersey with a performance during the encore of a Steven Van Zandt show.
Count Basie Theatre executive Jon Vena said Monday the crowd "erupted" when Van Zandt introduced Springsteen during the Saturday show as "a friend who's out of work."
Springsteen came on stage during the encore and played four songs, including "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" and a cover of Marvin Gaye's "Can I Get a Witness."
Van Zandt and the Disciples of Soul were playing at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey, to mark the release of Van Zandt's album "SOULFIRE."
It's not the first time the New Jersey native Springsteen has surprised audiences. In April he played a two-hour jam session at a New Jersey film festival.