Tennessee whiskey soaks the planet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Here's a fun experiment for international travelers: Pick a continent, any continent, and tell the locals you're from a far-off place called Tennessee.
There's a good chance they'll have a foggy idea of what that mysterious place is.
That's chiefly a testament to two larger-than-life figures. The first is Elvis. The second is Jack Daniel's. And it's hard to say who's been a more influential force.
Yes, the country, rock and blues music made in the Volunteer State has reverberated around the world. But Tennessee whiskey has soaked into the planet like it was a giant oak barrel.
Today, you'll find bottles of Old No. 7 — Jack's signature blend — behind the bars in more than 170 countries. But Tennessee whiskey didn't truly go global until it was discovered by a man about as far removed from Lynchburg, Tenn., as you can get: Frank Sinatra.
As legend has it, the singer was introduced to Jack in the late '40s while at a bar with comedian Jackie Gleason. Not long after his first swig, he started singing its praises on stage and called it "the nectar of the gods." Soon, Jack was building buzz from its wide range of famous admirers, including Winston Churchill, William Faulkner and Ava Gardner.
And somehow, its brand of cool effortlessly translated over to the wild new world of rock 'n' roll.
In the '70s, two of rock's most influential guitarists — Keith Richards and Jimmy Page — were photographed clutching square bottles backstage or sitting them on an amplifier. The next generation followed suit, with Guns N' Roses, Van Halen and Motley Crue among the whiskey's most extreme enthusiasts.
Decades later, a Tennessee-bred singer took the drink to the top of the pop charts: "Before I leave, brush my teeth with a bottle of Jack," Kesha declared on her 2009 hit "TiK ToK."
On the big screen, the brand has cultivated a similarly wild reputation. In "Animal House," John Belushi chugs an entire bottle before smashing it against a car. Jack Nicholson is beginning to lose his mind in "The Shining" when he orders the drink from the hotel bar. It's also the drink of choice for Paul Newman's troubled antihero in the 1963 film "Hud."
But perhaps above all else, it's Tennessee's other big cultural export — music — that keeps whiskey on everyone's lips. It's fueled hits like "Whiskey River," "The Whiskey Ain't Workin' " and "Whiskey Lullaby," and when Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton teamed up at the 2015 CMA Awards to sing an ode to "Tennessee Whiskey," it was country music's biggest cultural moment in years.
Through song, and spirits, our foreign land of Tennessee might actually feel familiar to the rest of the world. Those folks you meet in far-off places may never get to take in the grandeur of the state in person, but at least they can say they've had a sip.
Big names in Tennessee whiskey:
Jack Daniel's
George Dickel
Nelson's Green Brier Distillery
Tenn South Distillery
Benjamin Prichard's
Collier & McKeel