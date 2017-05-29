Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Arkansas Arts Center begins bond-sale process for museum

The Associated Press

Posted 10:31am on Monday, May. 29, 2017

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. The Arkansas Arts Center is preparing to receive tens of millions in taxpayer-approved bond funds to overhaul its museum in Little Rock.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2rcZ3ro ) that the project's estimated $46 million price tag covers only "hard" expenses, meaning the actual cost when including architects' and consultants' fees will be higher.

Officials say a mixture of the $37.2 million bond package and some $50 million in private contributions will cover the expansion's cost.

The Arts Center, which has retained an architectural team, engineers and consultants, has begun racking up costs on the project but has not spent public money. Instead, the museum's nonprofit foundation, which owns the museum's artwork and controls its endowment, is covering the bills.

Voters agreed to the bond sale in an election 15 months ago.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me