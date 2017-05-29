Jerry Jeff Walker can still light up a honky-tonk at age 75

FORT WORTH All it took to rile up the Billy Bob’s Texas crowd Sunday like the sons of some Redneck Mother was for Jerry Jeff Walker to stand up off the stool he had been perched atop all evening.
During a rendition of “L.A. Freeway” that took some in attendance all the way back to the song’s roots in 1972, Walker, a scamp at any age, did just that and earned the first of four standing ovations from the crowd of about 1,000 for his trouble.
“It’s always Saturday night,” Walker told the crowd earlier in the show. “Even when it’s Sunday.”
Walker is 75 now and has been playing some of of his songs for almost 50 years, but he made it clear Sunday that he still finds as much joy in them as do his most dedicated followers. The ones with their cowboy hats signed “Jerry Jeff.” The ones who saw him at his last show at Gruene Hall and just had to make their way up to Fort Worth for one more. The ones who knew all the words to what have become standards in country music.
They were all there. Just a-grinnin’ and toe-tapping along with one of the genre’s elder statesman. He may not put as much mustard on his fastball as he once did, and he may not have brought Fort Worth any “Sangria Wine” this time around, but his happiness onstage is still infectious enough to make his live show one to revisit, or to check off your country music bucket list at long last.
Walker still does a high-pitched “gobble, gobble” after his reference to Wild Turkey in his version of the Ray Wylie Hubbard classic, “Up Against the Wall Redneck Mother,” a song he played twice Sunday for good measure. He still lets the high times carry with the low, and still lives his life, easy come, easy go, he reminded the crowd in the night’s opening song, “Gettin’ By.”
He still likes his women just a tad on the trashy side, and he still yodels a little during the “Rodeo Cowboy” refrain. And, yes, he still does “Mr. Bojangles,” about the street performer Walker found himself in jail with in New Orleans in 1965, after getting pulled in for public intoxication in his youth.
And what may be most impressive is that the young rambler his fans know him as, still lives in the new material he writes and sings, sweet and low, like a gift, as the lyrics to “L.A. Freeway” go. He did at least one new track for the Billy Bob’s crowd: an as-yet unreleased track he wrote for his wife, Susan Streit, that states, “I do everything for you, so here’s a song.”
That’s the thing about Walker’s music, as opposed to that of some of the more famous womanizers of the early country scene. To this day, there’s a sweetness to his music that must come from the love the pair have shared, even before they were married in 1974.
He revealed the origin to “Railroad Lady,” which he co-wrote with Jimmy Buffett. The two were on a train ride out of New Orleans and began to comment back and forth “about this lady who was a party favor for the railroad president,” Walker told the crowd.
He played straight through from Rusty Wier’s “Don’t It Make You Wanna Dance,” to a verse from Waylon Jennings’ and Willie Nelson’s “Good Hearted Woman,” before coming back out for a three-song encore. When the guitar twinkled the familiar opening to “Navajo Rug,” so many in the audience turned to the people next to them and smiled.
Walker placed the audience right inside that Colorado diner one more time, before leaving Fort Worth with a new set of memories, and shades of red and blue.