Delta State University moves to design new president's house

The Associated Press

Posted 8:11am on Monday, May. 29, 2017

JACKSON, Miss. Delta State University is moving ahead with plans to design a new president's house.

College Board trustees approved plans earlier this month to pay $85,000 to Eley Barkley Engineering & Architecture for the design work.

The new house is planned for the site where the previous 1956 structure was demolished. Delta State President William LaForge has said the previous house had mold and structural problems.

Former President John Hilpert lived in the house until he retired from Delta State in 2013.

A replacement is expected to cost about $1.7 million

Public university presidents are typically required to live on campus. LaForge says he's currently living in an older house built in 1927 for a previous president.



