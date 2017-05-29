Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

National Spelling Bee becoming easier to predict

By BEN NUCKOLS

Associated Press

Posted 8:11am on Monday, May. 29, 2017

WASHINGTON As the Scripps National Spelling Bee has become increasingly difficult, spellers are less likely to come out of nowhere and hoist the trophy.

There's more information available about competitors, and champion spellers fit a profile.

For them, the bee is an all-consuming, year-round pursuit. Eleven-year-old Nihar Janga surprised audiences last year by sharing the title in his first appearance. But in the spelling community, he was a seasoned competitor with an impressive resume. He finished second in the North South Foundation spelling bee, conducted by a foundation that hosts competitions for Indian-Americans in a variety of fields.

The last 10 National Spelling Bee winners were Indian-Americans who participated in the foundation's spelling bee.

This year's National Spelling Bee starts Tuesday near Washington.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me