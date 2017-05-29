Weekend Sports In Brief

AUTO RACING
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Takuma Sato won the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday to give owner Michael Andretti a second consecutive victory in "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing." An Andretti driver has now won the 500 three times in the last four years.
Last year, it was with rookie Alexander Rossi. This time it is with Sato, who joined the team just this season and had largely been overlooked at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the Andretti camp expanded to six cars for the 500 with the addition of Formula One driver Fernando Alonso.
Sato had to hold off Helio Castroneves, who was trying to win for a record-tying fourth time, in the closing laps. Castroneves, in a Chevrolet for Team Penske, briefly took the lead but couldn't make it stick as Sato grabbed it back. The margin of victory was 0.2011 seconds — and it was redemption for Sato, who crashed while trying to beat Dario Franchitti on the final lap of the 2012 race.
Pole sitter Scott Dixon, already having a rough week because he was robbed at gunpoint at Taco Bell hours after turning the fastest qualifying effort in 21 years, was knocked out of the race in a terrifying crash in which his car sailed through the air and landed cockpit-first atop the inside safety fence. Dixon's car was split in two amid sparks and flames. The tub of the car remained intact and the 2008 champion was able to climb out on his own to a roar from the crowd. He walked to a waiting ambulance while the race was placed under red flag and crews began to clean up debris scattered over hundreds of feet.
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Austin Dillon passed an out-of-gas Jimmie Johnson two laps from the end in the Coca-Cola 600 for his first NASCAR Cup victory, returning the iconic No. 3 car to Victory Lane early Monday.
Dillon, the grandson of Hall of Fame car owner Richard Childress, was among several drivers who chose not to pit down the stretch. Johnson ran out of fuel on Lap 399, and Dillon was able to cruise to victory over Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., who led the most laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the third straight season.
Dillon did his signature belly slide celebration in the damp grass at Charlotte, outlasting a rain delay of nearly 1 hour, 40 minutes and several established drivers to take his first checkered flag. Dillon is the 10th driver to pick up his first Cup win in the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR's longest race.
MONACO (AP) — Sebastian Vettel beat his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen to win the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday and comfortably extend his lead at the top of the standings to 25 points.
It was the four-time F1 champion's third win of the season and 45th of his career, as well as Ferrari's first in Monaco since Michael Schumacher — Vettel's childhood idol — in 2001.
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo finished third, ahead of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas. It was a bad weekend for Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton — who is second behind Vettel in the standings — finishing seventh after starting from 13th following a poor qualifying session.
TENNIS
PARIS (AP) — Angelique Kerber was the first women's No. 1 seed to lose in the French Open's first round in the Open era.
Kerber lost 6-2, 6-2 to the 40th-ranked Ekaterina Makarova of Russia on Sunday.
Makarova broke Kerber's serve twice in the opening set and did so again in the second, racing into a 3-0 lead.
Kerber appeared to get back into the match when she recovered one break, but the German immediately dropped her serve again. There was another rapid exchange of breaks before Makarova sealed the result on her first match point with a forehand down the line after recovering from 40-0 down.
Kerber now has just two wins from her past four tournaments.
GOLF
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kevin Kisner birdied the first three holes on the back nine to take the lead and held on to win at Colonial despite a Sunday charge by defending champion Jordan Spieth.
Kisner shot a 4-under 66 to finish at 10-under 270, including a clutch par save on the 18th hole after a wayward tee shot and an approach that was off the back side of the green and well below the hole. He finished a stroke ahead of Spieth, Sean O'Hair and Jon Rahm.
Spieth shot a bogey-free 65, and was standing on a chair to see over the crowd at the 18th green when Kisner putted up the mound to 5 feet of the cup and then made the winning putt. That came right after Rahm's 10-foot birdie chance skirted just to the left of the hole.
The 33-year-old Kisner got his second PGA Tour victory in 148 starts since his debut in 2011, and a check for just more than $1.2 million. He was a runner-up twice this year, and six times over past three seasons.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Shanshan Feng shot a 4-under 68 on Sunday to win the LPGA Volvik Championship by one stroke over Minjee Lee and Sung Hyun Park.
Feng earned her first victory of the season and seventh of her career. She led by one shot after a bogey-free third round Saturday, then kept the competition at bay on the 6,734-yard course at Travis Pointe Country Club.
Feng, a bronze medalist for China at the 2016 Olympics, led by four strokes with four holes to play, but she made a bogey on No. 16 and Lee birdied 17. Needing a bogey on the 18th to win, Feng easily tapped in for one and finished at 19-under 269. Lee (65) made six birdies on the front nine, and Park (66) made four on the back.
STERLING, Va. (AP) — Bernhard Langer played near-flawless golf and took advantage of Vijay Singh's late mistakes to win the Senior PGA Championship at Trump National on Sunday for his record ninth senior major.
The Senior PGA was the only major that had eluded the 59-year-old German star during his dominant decade-long run on the 50-and-over circuit. He tied Jack Nicklaus' senior major record last week with a comeback victory in the Regions Tradition in Alabama.
Despite a few dozen protesters, the drama remained on the course at President Donald Trump's club on the shores of the Potomac River. Trump, coming off a nine-day trip abroad, did not attend the final round.
Langer pulled ahead of Singh with a 12-foot birdie on the par-4 16th. Singh three-putted 17 to give Langer a two-shot advantage. After Singh birdied 18, Langer calmly tapped in for par and a one-shot victory. He shot a 4-under 68 to finish at 18-under 270. Singh closed with a 70.
VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Swedish golfer Alex Noren rediscovered his sensational form of 2016 in shooting a 10-under 62 to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Sunday.
Starting the day seven shots off the lead, the 13th-ranked Noren made six birdies before rolling in an eagle putt from 6 feet on No. 18 to complete what he described as "probably the best round of my life." It set the clubhouse target of 11-under 277 and Noren had to wait more than two hours to see if his lead would hold in the European Tour's signature event. No one got within a shot. Francesco Molinari was second after a 68.
SOCCER
ROME (AP) — Francesco Totti bid farewell to Roma after a remarkable 25-season career with his hometown club on Sunday, contributing to a 3-2 win over Genoa that secured the Giallorossi a spot in the Champions League.
Almost 60,000 fans inside the Stadio Olimpico stood up and cheered when the 40-year-old Totti replaced Mohamed Salah in the 54th minute.
After the match, a huge No. 10 jersey with Totti's name on it was unveiled at the center of the pitch. All of Roma's players put on shirts featuring Totti's No. 10 while the electronic publicity boards lining the pitch read, "Grazie Capitano." Totti then walked around the stadium's athletic track while holding third child Isabel in his arms, with his other two children and wife Ilary Blasi accompanying him.
At one point, Totti stopped and leaned on the publicity barriers and just stared into the stands. Then he cried on Blasi's shoulder.
Totti appeared in 786 matches in all competitions with Roma, third all-time in Italy for most games with a single club behind only Paolo Maldini (902 with AC Milan) and Javier Zanetti (858 with Inter Milan). Totti also ended his career second all-time in goals scored in Serie A with 250.