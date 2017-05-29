Dean & DeLuca Invitational: The weekend scene

FORT WORTH The 2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational at Colonial Country Club concluded a great week that featured huge crowds and huge swings in the weather, but what else would you expect from the PGA Tour's annual stop in Fort Worth?
Kisner captures second PGA Tour win
Kevin Kisner began his week in Fort Worth at the new downtown Topgolf and ended it at the top of the leaderboard at Colonial to become the latest recipient of the plaid jacket.
During the Meet & Greet at Topgolf, Kisner praised the Colonial golf course as one of his favorite and spoke of his love for Fort Worth — specifically Angelo's BBQ and the downtown Fort Worth dining scene.
Following his one-shot victory over Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Sean O'Hair, Kisner echoed those thoughts on Colonial's classic venue.
“It's definitely at the top of my list when I set a schedule, is Colonial,” Kisner said. “I love the golf course. It reminds me a ton of home. Really precision golf off the tee and into the greens.
“I grew up on a course with small greens pushed up and you've got to hit your numbers and be in the right quadrant. That's what Colonial is all about and I just love being here.”
Group of the Day
Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia were grouped together in the 11:42 a.m. start time. Even before they ted off on No. 1, fans were lined up to catch a glimpse of two of the biggest stars in golf.
While both of them are past Colonial champions, they are more recognized for being Masters champions. Spieth won his green jacket in 2014 and Garcia won this year for his first victory in a major.
Their gallery grew exponentially throughout the day, with many instances featuring fans lined up seven-deep down the fairways. Spieth made a Sunday run, shooting a 65 and coming up one stroke shy of a playoff. He now has a win and two runner-up finishes in the last three Colonial tournaments.
Garcia, playing in his first Colonial since 2012, shot 1-over on Sunday to finish in a tie for 12th.
Scott Piercy was the third member of this group and he finished in a tie for seventh.
13th-hole scene
Hogan's Alley has its share of treacherous holes, but No. 13, the par-3 protected by water to the right, roughly 32 skyboxes in the background and thousands of partying fans to the left, has become known as the place to see and be seen during Colonial weekend.
While the Caddy Races are a “officially” thing of the past, that doesn't stop some of the fans from trying to encourage them. Every so often, one of the groups will play along and a looper will casually make his way to the putting surface ahead of the other caddies. The roar from the crowd is similar to when one of the golfers drains a putt.
The corridor between the Veranda on 13 and the 14th fairway is also the home to thousands of fans, many of whom are oblivious to the fact that a PGA Tour event is going on mere feet from them.
A quick poll of the fans in this area showed that they all knew who Jordan Spieth was and that he was playing at Colonial, but only one of the dozen we spoke with knew that he had already come through the party zone that is the 13th hole.
Lucky fan gets Colonial memories for a lifetime
Kevin Kisner may have been the big winner this week at Colonial, but 12-year old Cooper Clyne had a weekend for the ages. He attended his first Dean & DeLuca Invitational this weekend and came away with enough signed memorabilia to start a nice-sized display at home.
His collection of items from the Colonial include an autographed hat Jon Rahm wore while playing on Sunday, two golf balls and a photo in the tournament program signed by Jordan Spieth and the glove worn by this year's champion, Kevin Kisner, following his third round.
Clyne enjoys golf and has been a part of The First Tee program for young golfers for two years.
Champions Club
The Champions Club presented by Michelob Ultra is an air-conditioned tent adjacent to the No. 9 fairway and the practice chipping green that is constructed atop three tennis courts for the tournament week. The club requires a special badge and is always a hot spot on the Colonial grounds during Dean & DeLuca Invitational week.
When we dropped by on Thursday, it seemed a little quiet, but a return trip on Friday when the temperatures fired up into the 90s with the accompanying humidity saw the the Champions Club return to the big crowds of past years. Subsequent visits over the weekend featured big crowds with Saturday's intense heat index of 108 and Sunday's off-and-on rain.
