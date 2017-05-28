Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Gordon Ramsay named grand marshal for race in Delaware

The Associated Press

Posted 3:16pm on Sunday, May. 28, 2017

DOVER, Del. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is coming to Delaware for a race at the Dover International Speedway.

Local news media outlets report that the chef and TV personality will serve as the grand marshal for the AAA 400 Drive for Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on June 4.

Ramsay will give the command for the drivers to start their engines before the race begins. The Wilmington News Journal reports that Ramsay will also be cooking for some of the drivers.

Ramsay's new cooking competition and talk show "The F Word" premiers May 31.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me