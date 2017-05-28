North Dakota city makes plans to create art display

MANDAN, N.D. Leaders in Mandan are aiming to create a public art display similar to Art Alley, which has become a popular venue for wedding and graduation photos in neighboring Bismarck.
Mandan's display would honor North Dakota's music hall of fame inductees, The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2rt5qsZ) reported. The state's music hall of fame was established in 2015 and features artists who've made a local, regional or national contribution to the music industry.
"Mandan has been doing a lot of research on what the city needs to have a more vibrant downtown," said Jarrod Auer, a member of the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce Leadership Bismarck-Mandan team that is leading the effort.
The project's organizers hope to raise $15,000 for the project. The funds would go toward materials and installing one of the 6-by-8 foot panel and two of the 4-by-6 foot panels.
Plans for the display include installing a QR codes that would allow visitors to listen to music clips from the inductees.
A call for local artists to submit their interpretation designs of the hall of fame honorees will soon be placed.
A committee will choose the artists to create the panels, and the Mandan Architecture Review Commission will make the final approval.
Project organizers hope to construct the art display by the summer.