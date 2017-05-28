Museum looking for rightful owners of borrowed art

RICHMOND, Va. Virginia museum officials are looking for the owners of about 400 items lent to the museum over the last several decades.
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Director Alex Nyerges tells (http://bit.ly/2qwIG6R ) The Richmond Times-Dispatch that items lent to the museum are sometimes left or forgotten. The museum has filed a legal notice in the newspaper saying it's the owners' last chance to get their items back.
Some of the items were borrowed by the museum as far back as 1950. They include a mezzotint print of Mary Ann Wolcott by an unknown artist, a painting by contemporary artist Ward Jackson, and photographs of landmarks around the world by brother Antonio and Felix Beato.
A person must show proof of ownership to get the item back.