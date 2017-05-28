Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Shark with Twitter account detected off New Jersey coast

The Associated Press

Posted 10:36am on Sunday, May. 28, 2017

CAPE MAY, N.J. A great white shark with its own Twitter account has been detected off the southern New Jersey coast — and she's not alone.

On Saturday afternoon, the shark known as Mary Lee was detected off Cape May. A male great white named Cisco also was detected nearby.

Mary Lee was tagged off Cape Cod, Massachusetts in 2012 and has been known to travel up and down the East Coast. She is 16 feet long and weighs about 3,500 pounds.

The Press of Atlantic City (http://bit.ly/2qwBCHt) reports she was detected a few days ago east of Delaware's Fenwick Island.

