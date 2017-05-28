Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Tax breaks would offer millions in tax credits to filmmakers

The Associated Press

Posted 8:16am on Sunday, May. 28, 2017

DAYTON, Ohio An Ohio legislative proposal could double down on tax breaks for filmmakers as other states back away from such incentives.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2r1tBy4 ) the nearly $64 billion, two-year state operating budget being debated in the Ohio Senate calls for a $40 million package of tax breaks and subsidies for making movies in Ohio.

A 2016 study by the University of Cincinnati Economics Center estimates the film industry created a $54 million economic impact in Cincinnati over a two-year period. The study also highlights the nearly 9,000 jobs created since 2014.

University of Tennessee professor Matthew Murray says film tax credits are only good for short term economic effects and don't build deep supply chains.

Several states have ended their film incentive programs since 2009.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me