Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Manager: Allman tried to keep playing music until the end

By RUSS BYNUM and KRISTIN M. HALL

Associated Press

Posted 1:26am on Sunday, May. 28, 2017

SAVANNAH, Ga. As Gregg Allman neared the end of his life, he tried to maintain some privacy about what was coming.

Allman's manager, Michael Lehman, said he kept it private because he "wanted to continue to play music until he couldn't." Lehman said Allman died Saturday at his home near Savannah, Georgia. Allman had battled with liver cancer and other serious health problems.

Allman's bluesy vocals and soulful touch on the Hammond B-3 organ helped propel The Allman Brothers Band to superstardom and spawn Southern rock. He and his guitarist brother Duane formed the core of the band.

After years of substance abuse, Allman contracted hepatitis C and underwent a 2010 liver transplant.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me