Barbara Streisand's dog dies, was her companion for 14 years

The Associated Press

Posted 8:16pm on Saturday, May. 27, 2017

LOS ANGELES Barbra Streisand is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Sammie.

The 75-year-old star announced the news on her social media accounts Saturday, saying "we cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her."

On her Instagram page, Streisand has posted numerous photos of herself doting on the fluffy white Coton de Tulear, also known as the "Royal Dog of Madagascar."

Streisand is fond of the breed and has had several Coton de Tulear in the past.

Streisand once told British newspaper The Independent Sammie is "like the daughter I never had."



