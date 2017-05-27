Indiana poet laureate Wagner featured at arts festival

NEW HARMONY, Ind. Indiana's poet laureate will be among the featured artists at an annual arts festival in the southwestern tip of the state.
Shari Wagner will be one of around a dozen writers speaking about their craft as wordsmiths at the 2017 Arts in Harmony Festival. It runs from June 3 to June 4.
Wagner is Indiana's fifth poet laureate. Her duties include traveling the state promoting the writing and reading of poems.
The Indiana Arts Commission says the event in the town of New Harmony will also feature more than 50 fine artists and craftspeople showing and selling their art. Musical performers at the festival will include the Boscoe France Band and the Wolfgang Mozart Dixieland Jazz Band.
New Harmony is located about 25 miles west of Evansville.