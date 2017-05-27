Central Oregon wildfire burning near popular recreation area

BEND, Ore. Officials have told residents near a 140-acre (56-hectare) wildfire burning about 11 miles (18 kilometers) west of the central Oregon city of Bend to be ready to evacuate.
Fire officials tell KTVZ-TV (http://bit.ly/2rJUirX) that the fire near the popular recreation area of Tumalo Falls is 10 percent contained on Saturday morning.
Deschutes County sheriff's Sgt. Nathan Garibay says residents of a subdivision of homes and cabins are under a pre-evacuation notice through Saturday.
Officials say crews are building a hand line on the eastern border and plan to use roads to the north and south for containment.
Officials say the wildfire started Friday but had not released a cause.