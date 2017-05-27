Museum exhibit highlights sources of design inspiration

Wires  >  AP Entertainment

DEARBORN, Mich. A Delaware-based design studio and sources of creative inspiration are subjects of a new exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in suburban Detroit.

"House Industries: A Type of Learning" opens Saturday at the museum in Dearborn and runs through Sept. 4.

Yorklyn-based House Industries includes designers behind well-known logos and typefaces, though many who know their work won't know the designers themselves. The exhibit looks at where they draw inspiration for designs and fonts used worldwide.

Those involved in the exhibit say an aim is to inform, teach and empower people to follow their interests and find personal fulfillment in creative pursuits. Lectures and demonstrations also are planned.

The museum is part of The Henry Ford, a history attraction that includes Greenfield Village.

