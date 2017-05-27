Hip to be square dancing: State fest coming to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. The years melt away as Eileen and Van Fayler gracefully glide past. They look like they could twirl right into La La Land.
"They are so smooth," brags a fellow member of Dudes 'n' Dolls, the local square dancing club.
It's dance night for the Dudes 'n' Dolls at the Missouri River Center. They've put aside potluck dinner and taken to the floor, polishing their skills for the 46th annual Montana State Square & Round Dance Festival happening this weekend at the fairgrounds.
"Forward hitch..." caller Dave Hinds sings. "Two progressive scissors ... wrap her up ... unwrap ... two butterfly..."
Hinds has a gift for working instructions into the lyrics of the popular songs he sings. His voice rumbles beautifully and he has the intonation of a tent revival preacher as he sings the Josh Turner hit "Long Black Train."
He went to "caller college" for training after friends pushed him to become a caller. He teaches, too.
"If you have an interest, folks will prod you into it," he said.
His favorite songs to sing are "Long Black Train" and "Hallelujah." It's not the scratchy-old violin music people think of when they think of square dancing, he said.
Colleen Doran of Sun Prairie convinces him to sing "Running Bear," a No. 1 hit for Johnny Preston in 1959. The directions get a bit more complicated. At one point Hinds says, "Take either one of them" to a tangle of dancers. The Dudes 'n' Dolls isn't snooty. Some people get that way about mistakes in their square of dancers.
"We just have a ball. It's not a competition," Doran said. "It's just dancing and having fun. One (caller) would say 'woah' whenever you ended the dance. That was fun.They're all good. I haven't had a bad caller yet."
The Dudes 'n' Dolls count 40-50 members, though some can no longer dance.
A member for more than 35 years, Eileen Fayler said the iconic ruffled skirts of square dancing are a joy to wear, but the club is more about good friends, good exercise and fun.
"With floor time, you learn the moves. You just follow direction, and it gets to be automatic," Fayler said. "It's like a puzzle. He tells you what to do and you go there."
Her favorite part of the evening is round dancing, like ballroom dancing but with cues.
Dudes 'n' Dolls dance season is October through the state gathering.
Dancer Linda Wallace noted the diversity of ages at the group.
"It's an activity with 10 year olds and 83 year olds who dance, which makes it fun," Wallace said.
Holly Waldner, 22, got involved with the group through her younger sister. She had her 10-month-old son Ethan along as a "dancer in the making."
"It's a great way to have fun and exercise," she said. She likes "Kaw-Liga" and Jim Reeves songs.
Doran "graduated" square dancing lessons in 2010. She started with no knowledge beyond that "dosey doe" was a thing (an instruction to walk up to a partner and go around him, for the record).
"A girlfriend of mine said let's go down and see what's going on. We danced for a couple hours and learned some things. The next week we came down again and danced a few more hours," she said.
"You've got to be committed. If you miss a day, everyone has to wait until you learn what you missed," she said. "We decided to go do it, paid for it, went to every lesson and we still enjoy it."
Doran upgraded her skills with a plus class, which lets her handle longer calls and routines. She's learned to adjust to different callers, which each have their own idiosyncrasies.
"One would say 'whoa' whenever you ended the dance. That was fun," she said. "They're all good. We haven't had a bad caller yet."
From salesladies at state events, from other dancers and from thrift stores, Doran has amassed a collection of square-dancing dresses big enough that she doesn't have to wear the same one twice.
Dresses aren't a requirement, but the dances are special occasions, Hinds said. Frilly skirts let dancers do "skirt work," incorporating skirt twists into moves.
"Dress up, grab your partner. It's all good," he said. "But we're not interested in short shorts and halter tops. Come enjoy yourself at a dance."
Square dancing is an antidote to an instant-gratification society, he said. Learning the steps takes time, but it's worth it.
"We want you to spend time with us, to learn," he said. "Over time you learn, you build friendships all over the state."