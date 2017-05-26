Alamo Drafthouse to hold women-only ‘Wonder Woman’ screenings

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas in Dallas and Richardson will be hosting women-only screenings of the new superhero film “Wonder Woman” on June 7 at 8:30 p.m.
“Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Cedars and Richardson,” says the blurb on the Alamo Drafthouse web site. “And when we say ‘People Who Identify As Women Only,’ we mean it. Everyone working at this screening -- venue staff and managers -- will be female.”
The two women-only screenings at the Alamo Drafthouse in downtown Austin, set for June 6, have sold out but also caused a ruckus online and in the media among some men.
Flavorwire compiled some of the responses:
“Great, let us know when you have guys-only screenings of Thor, Spider-Man, Star Wars, etc. Let’s see you walk the walk now that you set this precedence,” wrote Mike Canales on Facebook.
“Could you imagine the anger and outrage from the liberal staff of Alamo if Trump held an all male screening at the white house or even if another theatre did an all male screening?,” asked Bradley Lucio, also on Facebook.
Alamo Drafthouse responded to most of the comments like this: “Very sorry if you feel excluded. We thought it might be kinda fun — for one screening — to celebrate a character who’s meant a great deal to women for close to eight decades. Again, truly, truly, truly, truly sorry that we’ve offended you.”
Though, at times, they got a little snarky. When one commenter asked if they’ve ever done an all-male screening, the theater replied, “We’ve never done showings where you had to be a man to get in, but we *did* show the Entourage movie a few years ago.”
On the flip side, not all men were upset. “Hi. I’m male. I have a penis. I not only wholeheartedly endorse this fabulous idea but hope you add even more times! (that also sell out),” wrote Brian Scully on Twitter.
The Alamo Drafthouse chain is known for its specialty screenings and themed special events such as Hopped Up Cinema (classic films paired with local brews), Kids Camp (family movies), Girlie Night (slumber-party favorites), Tough Guy Cinema (action classics) as well as sing-alongs and quote-alongs.
For “Wonder Woman,” children six and up are only allowed with an adult. No children under six allowed.
All box-office proceeds from these screenings will benefit Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support.
Warner Brothers has a lot riding on “Wonder Woman,” the PG-13-rated film that could launch a franchise with a female superhero. The “Wonder Woman” comic book is part of the DC character universe, a world that -- Batman aside -- has had trouble crossing over to the big screen.
“Wonder Woman,” opening wide June 2, stars Gal Gadot in the title role with support from Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and David Thewlis.