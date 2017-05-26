‘Mary Poppins’ a Disney powerhouse among musicals at Betty Buckley Awards

ARLINGTON The 17th annual Betty Lynn Buckley Awards, presented at Casa Mañana on Thursday, made it clear that, in area high schools, Disney is king.
The ceremony honors outstanding productions of musicals and plays by area high schools, and six of the event’s 14 awards went to Birdville High School’s production of “Mary Poppins.” In addition to best costume design, best orchestra and best supporting actress awards, the show also garnered the three most coveted prizes: best musical and the awards for best actor and best actress in a musical.
The Disney film and stage machine further scored with an excellence in lighting award for Denton Guyer High School’s production of “Disney’s Little Mermaid.”
In addition to the student awards, Nicolas Morris of the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts received the award for drama teacher of the year.
Noted musical theater actress and namesake of the event Betty Buckley attended the ceremonies and spoke briefly, reminding the students that she began her career at age 15 on Casa Mañana’s stage.
The winners are:
Best musical: Birdville High School, “Mary Poppins”
Best actor in a musical: Harrison Cram, Birdville High School, “Mary Poppins”
Best actress in a musical: Hannah Detrick, Birdville High School, “Mary Poppins”
Best play: “Macbeth,” Byron Nelson High School
Best actor in a play: Joe Caskey Byron Nelson High School, “Macbeth”
Best actress in a play: Sydney Dotson Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts, “Dearly Departed”
Best orchestra: Birdville High School, “Mary Poppins”
Best supporting actor in a musical: Wyatt Saffle, Colleyville Covenant Christian, “Fiddler on the Roof”
Best supporting actress in a musical: Abby Ware, Birdville High School, “Mary Poppins”
Excellence in scenic design: Rebecca Schelen and Hondo Garcia, Richland High School, “Godspell”
Excellence in lighting design: Korigan Born, Reid Pannell and Emma Marino, Guyer High School, “Disney’s Little Mermaid”
Excellence in sound design: Emma Horn, Byron Nelson High School, “Thoroughly Modern Millie”
Excellence in costume design: Mattie Nguyen, Birdville High School, “Mary Poppins”
Excellence in choreography: Samantha Salter, Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts, “Carousel”