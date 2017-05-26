Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor announce separation

The Associated Press

Posted 6:26pm on Friday, May. 26, 2017

LOS ANGELES Ben Stiller and his wife of 17 years say they are separating.

Stiller and actress Christine Taylor released a joint statement Friday announcing their breakup. The pair has been a couple for 18 years and married in May 2000. They have two children together.

The actors wrote that their priority is raising their two children and requested privacy.

Taylor has appeared in several of Stiller's films, including "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story," "Tropic Thunder" and "Zoolander" and its sequel.

The statement was first reported Friday by "Entertainment Tonight."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me