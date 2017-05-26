Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

'Property Wars' star facing trial for wire fraud in Phoenix

The Associated Press

Posted 4:36pm on Friday, May. 26, 2017

PHOENIX A former star on the "Property Wars" reality TV show has been accused of wire fraud and other charges involving furniture stores he owns and operates in the Phoenix metro area.

Federal authorities say Scott Menaged was arrested Wednesday in a case being investigated by the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Homeland Security.

They say Menaged has been indicted on 24 charges including aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to defraud.

Prosecutors say Menaged and three other defendants allegedly fabricated receipts of purchases at Furniture King stores and allegedly used the information of recently deceased people for bank credit applications.

Menaged has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He has a detention hearing on June 2. His trial is scheduled July 5 in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me