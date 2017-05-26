Wires  >  AP Music

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

Posted 2:56pm on Friday, May. 26, 2017

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending May 26, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

2. Deja Vu, Lauren Duski

3. I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieber), DJ Khaled

4. Believer, Imagine Dragons

5. Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara

6. Issues, Julia Michaels

7. Money on You, Chris Blue

8. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

9. Sign of the Times, Harry Styles

10. HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

Top Albums

1. Harry Styles, Harry Styles

2. From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

3. Vol. 2 Guardians of the Galaxy, Various Artists

4. One More Light, LINKIN PARK

5. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

6. True to Self,Bryson Tiller

7. Superunknown (20th Anniversary), Soundgarden

8. Back To Us,Rascal Flatts

9. ÷, Ed Sheeran

10. Welcome Home, Zac Brown Band

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.



