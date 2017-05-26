Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Jared Martin, who played Dusty Farlow on 'Dallas,' dies

The Associated Press

Posted 1:21pm on Friday, May. 26, 2017

PHILADELPHIA Jared Martin, who played a cowboy and was a fan favorite on the 1980s soap opera "Dallas," has died. He was 75.

His wife, Yu Wei, says Martin died Wednesday at their Philadelphia home after battling pancreatic cancer for over a year.

Martin played Dusty Farlow on the show, a charming rancher who was Sue Ellen Ewing's lover.

His character was also a suspect in the 1980 series cliffhanger that left the world wondering who shot J.R. Ewing.

Farlow was supposed to be a temporary character, and supposedly died in a plane crash, but proved so popular that he was reintroduced.

After "Dallas," Martin appeared in a number of plays, TV shows and directed and produced films.

After retiring from acting, he founded a non-profit that introduces inner city children to filmmaking.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me