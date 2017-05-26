Wires  >  AP Entertainment

The Latest: Police: Comicon suspect threatened performer

The Associated Press

Posted 10:46am on Friday, May. 26, 2017

PHOENIX The Latest on an arrest at Phoenix Comicon (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

Police say a man who was armed with guns and ammunition when arrested at the Phoenix Comicon allegedly made threats to harm a performer at the event and posted online threats against police officers.

Police didn't identify the performer who allegedly was threatened but say the man arrested Thursday was 31-year-old Matthew Sterling. His hometown wasn't released. Police previously gave his age as 30.

Police say Sterling was taken into custody after a brief struggle at the entertainment and conic convention.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says Sterling was jailed on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, wearing body armor during the commission of a felony, resisting arrest and carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

Fortune says officers at Comicon were alerted to a suspicious man making threats against police on social media and the postings included photos of officers working the event.



