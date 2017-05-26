'Breaking Bad' bar set inside RV comes to New York in summer

NEW YORK Fans of the award-winning cable television series "Breaking Bad" can sign up for the chance to drink at a new cocktail bar set inside a recreational vehicle resembling the one the show's main character turned into a mobile meth lab.
The bar called "ABQ" arrives in New York City July after a stint in London. It's scheduled to run for a few months at a yet-to-be determined location in Brooklyn. WNBC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qiu53Z ) the bar is set entirely inside an RV that resembles the vehicle driven by main character Walter White in the AMC Networks show.
ABQ's owners say the bar will be a cocktail "laboratory" where customers can make their own drinks. The lab idea is inspired by Walter White's chemist background that allowed him to become a drug kingpin over the course of the series.