‘Berlin Syndrome’ goes to predictable places

Australian director Cate Shortland’s last film, “Lore,” the German-language chronicle of a suddenly orphaned teenage girl in WWII, was such an impressive work that it felt like it would be hard to follow. Indeed, while Shortland’s latest, “Berlin Syndrome,” shares some attributes with its predecessor — geography, filmmaking prowess, and a talented young actress at its center — it lacks the sense of surprise that lent “Lore” such power.
Teresa Palmer (“Hacksaw Ridge”) is Clare, a naive and shy Australian photographer fascinated by European architecture who has come to live and work in cosmopolitan Berlin. Out exploring one day, she strikes up a conversation with an outwardly nice teacher (Max Riemelt from the Netflix series “Sense8”). They end up hanging out and she ends up going back to his place.
It’s there where his polite mask falls away and she realizes she’s his prisoner.
Shortland, working from a script by Shaun Grant that’s based on a novel by Melanie Johnson, is expert and building a sense of dread and suspense while Palmer delivers a persuasive performance as a woman who has to summon the strength that she didn’t know she had in order to escape.
But, over the course of nearly two hours, “Berlin Syndrome” doesn’t do anything new or revelatory with its predictable plot.
