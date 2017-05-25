Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Pair nabbed in thefts of rare artifacts from Minnesota home

The Associated Press

Posted 4:56pm on Thursday, May. 25, 2017

BARNESVILLE, Minn. Two people have been arrested in connection with the theft of vintage collectibles and guns from a home near Barnesville, in northwestern Minnesota.

KFGO radio reports (http://bit.ly/2rVB3sN) that the merchandise is worth thousands of dollars and includes sports memorabilia and rare artifacts from World War I and World War II.

Clay County prosecutors have charged 32 year-old Justin Marlen and 26-year-old Amber Hedstrom with nine counts of felony theft. A public defender could not be reached for comment.

The recovered items include a rare sheet of Adolf Hitler postage stamps, a World War I era German passport and boxing gloves autographed by Ken Norton and Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini.

Some of the stolen items were recovered from a home in Detroit Lakes, where the suspects were arrested.

