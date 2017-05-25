Wires  >  AP Music

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

Posted 4:36pm on Thursday, May. 25, 2017

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Justin Bieber; $4,378,036; $88.64.

2. Drake; $1,959,318; $90.37.

3. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $1,371,757; $87.69.

4. Bon Jovi; $1,339,817; $88.17.

5. The Weeknd; $1,140,434; $66.26.

6. Olly Murs; $1,088,455; $60.17.

7. John Mayer; $1,000,470; $79.62.

8. Eric Church; $864,876; $60.58.

9. Stevie Nicks; $843,404; $94.60.

10. Ariana Grande; $842,167; $76.56.

11. Blake Shelton; $723,045; $62.11.

12. Kings Of Leon; $692,087; $63.35.

13. Green Day; $650,913; $57.44.

14. Jerry Seinfeld; $599,670; $94.91.

15. Journey; $582,970; $77.31.

16. Twenty One Pilots; $544,483; $47.84.

17. Bryan Adams; $542,717; $84.20.

18. "Game Of Thrones Live Concert Experience"; $525,723; $68.80.

19. Jack Whitehall; $490,802; $39.19.

20. Charlie Wilson; $485,216; $66.50.

