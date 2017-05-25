Chicago Ferris wheel hits 1M riders shy of 1-year birthday

CHICAGO Chicago's Centennial Wheel is one — in a million.
The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2qkBufb ) that the Ferris wheel on Navy Pier — the city's Lake Michigan landmark — reached one million riders on Thursday. The milestone comes the week in which the giant wheel celebrates its one-year anniversary.
Navy Pier officials say the 1 millionth rider will be treated to a lifetime ride pass and other goodies.
The Centennial Wheel replaced a Ferris wheel installed in 1995 as part of $26.5 million in improvements at the park. Officials say the previous wheel hit one million riders annually only one time in its 20-year run.
The Centennial Wheel was named in honor of Navy Pier's 100th anniversary last year. It was known as Municipal Pier when it opened in 1916.