AROUND COWTOWN: Open Classical at Buon Giorno Coffee

Last October, a group of classical musicians performed a Halloween show in a rather unusual place: The Live Oak. The group, Open Classical, stages an open-mic night for classical music every second and fourth Monday of the month in another seemingly atypical spot, Fort Worth’s Buon Giorno Coffee.
“Thiago [Nascimento] and I started it at Buzzbrews on Lemmon Avenue in Dallas, almost six years ago,” said Mark Landson. “And that just morphed into a whole organization with multiple different types of programs.”
(They still host the open-mic nights Tuesdays in Dallas and every first and third Monday at Turkish Cafe in Plano.)
If you’ve followed this column for any length of time, you know I have a fondness for open-mic nights, and this one is in my favorite coffee shop. So on Monday, I found myself sitting at the community table as an astoundingly talented young lady named Jayme Vaughn-Linebarger belted out some opera. It’s certainly not the kind of thing you hear in most coffee shops.
Next up we had Cameron Young, whom I didn’t recognize because I last saw him wearing zombie makeup and singing “The Macarena” while channeling Bach. The man has an amazing, powerful voice we could hear all the way at the back without benefit of a microphone.
Following the vocalists, Kenney Elkomous and Aaron Ringo followed on classical guitar. In fact, they played the same guitar. Ringo owns Weatherford-based Wood Ring Guitars, and he built the guitar in question — a playable work of art.
“I did study classical guitar, that was my degree in college,” Ringo said. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do, either perform or something. I went to a big classical guitar convention that was going on in Austin at the time, and there were a bunch of builders I interviewed. I played on a bunch of guitars and I came home wanting to build one. My parents were very supportive of me and I’ve been building for about seven years now.”
Ringo works out of a small shop doing repairs and building world-class instruments for discerning players. Depending on options, a custom-made guitar runs $6,000-$8,000. On Monday, the guitar and the players sounded amazing.
We also got to hear some impressive piano work from Nascimento, and a duet with Nascimento and Landson on violin. The mighty Deanna Valone even showed up with her guitar, but there wasn’t enough room on the bill — so if you go to one of these things, sign up early.
Despite the world-class talent that shows up, the atmosphere is laid-back and inviting. Even if you’re a student and just starting out, you’ll find a welcome and supportive audience. It’s all about sharing the music.