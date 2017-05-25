Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

No indictment for escort, staffer in Louisville sex scandal

The Associated Press

Posted 1:46pm on Thursday, May. 25, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. A grand jury declined to indict an escort and former Louisville men's basketball staffer in a sex scandal that engulfed the program.

The Jefferson County grand jury decided Thursday there wasn't enough evidence for charges of prostitution and unlawful transactions with a minor against Katina Powell and Andre McGee.

Powell wrote in a book published in 2015 that McGee hired her to provide dancers to perform sex acts for Cardinal recruits and players from 2010-2014.

The announcement by the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office comes as the school awaits discipline in early June by the NCAA after an investigation.

Louisville has imposed its own penalties, including a postseason ban in 2015-16 and reductions in scholarships and recruiting visits by coaches.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me