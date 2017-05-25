Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

New suspect in assault case that brought prior conviction

The Associated Press

Posted 1:36pm on Thursday, May. 25, 2017

GEORGETOWN, Texas Authorities in Central Texas say they've identified a new suspect in the molestation of a young boy for which a former high school football star was previously convicted.

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick told the Austin American-Statesman on Thursday that he's reopening the case that led to the 2014 conviction of Greg Kelley for sexual assault of a child.

Kelley, who was 19 when he was convicted, is serving a 25-year prison term.

Prosecutors at the time said Kelley assaulted a 4-year-old boy at an in-home day care center.

Kelley, who has denied the allegations, was a Leander High School football player and was staying with a classmate at the Cedar Park home.

The case against Kelley was built largely on the testimony of the child.

Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me