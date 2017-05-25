Buddy Cianci's family says TV pilot in the works

PROVIDENCE, R.I. The nephew of late Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci (see-AN'-see) says the family has struck a deal to make his uncle's life into a TV show.
Brad Turchetta (tur-KET'-ah) tells WLNE-TV (http://bit.ly/2rj30NY ) that interest in Cianci is high due to the recently concluded podcast "Crimetown." The podcast tells the story of Cianci's rise as a mob-busting prosecutor who became mayor, then was forced from office twice due to felonies.
Turchetta says the deal is with Beverly Hills, California-based 3 Arts Entertainment, and writers are working on a script for a pilot expected to be ready later this year.
Turchetta has complained that "Crimetown" focused too much on Cianci's troubles and not enough on the good he did during his more than two decades in office. Cianci died in January 2016.