Theater company that abruptly closed sued for $860K

WARWICK, R.I. A Rhode Island theater company that abruptly closed this week is being sued for more than $860,000.
The Ocean State Theatre Company in Warwick announced its closure Tuesday. The company that owns the building where it used to operate is seeking unpaid rent and other costs.
The theater group chairman had described their financial situation as "challenging" when announcing the closure.
The building owner says he was surprised by the theater's decision, believing the company was going to stay through July and then find another location.
The theater company's managing artistic director declined to comment on the suit.
Warwick's mayor says he hopes another theater company will take over the space.