Prosecutors review TV reporter's confrontation with woman

The Associated Press

Posted 4:11am on Thursday, May. 25, 2017

ELYRIA, Ohio Prosecutors in Ohio are reviewing surveillance video of a confrontation between a television news reporter and a woman who kicked him as he tried to interview her.

The Chronicle Telegram reports (http://bit.ly/2qS54eB ) that the woman called 911 Monday to say she had kicked a reporter in the knee because he was holding a microphone in her car and wouldn't let her close the door. The reporter, WOIO-TV's Carl Monday, was trying to interview the woman at a gas station in Elyria, believing her to be involved in an online scam. The woman said Monday had stuck a camera in her face and grabbed her arm in an "aggressive" way.

Police asked prosecutors to review the case. No charges have been filed.

Monday did not respond to requests for comment.

